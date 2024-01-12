Zelensky Says Now More Positive About Aid From U.S. Than In Dec

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is now more positive about the potential receipt of U.S. military and financial aid, which was delayed due to the position of the Republicans, than in December.

He said this at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"As for Washington's aid – I am also looking at it with more optimism than in December. I believe we will also achieve this result," Zelensky said.

He also added that Ukraine had made progress in obtaining aid from EU states and other European countries with which bilateral agreements have been signed.

"Regarding the multi-billion long-term support of [EUR] 50 billion – we are working to have a positive decision by February 1," Zelensky said.

In December 2023, Republicans blocked a bill on aid to Ukraine and Israel in an attempt to link it with strengthening measures to control U.S. southern borders.

Republicans are demanding that Democrats and the Biden administration implement radical changes to the U.S. immigration system and are refusing to support aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan until Democrats comply with their demands.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine