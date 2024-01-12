War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 57 Enemy Attacks On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-seven Russian attacks have been repelled in seven directions on the front and eight more assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

A total of 68 combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 21 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and four surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit six enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one command post, one artillery system, two air defense systems, one ammunition depot, and one radar station.

Meanwhile,Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 43 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 25 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units continue completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 30 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled four enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Makiivka, Hryhorivka, and the Donetsk region's Vesele. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attack near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled four enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka and 16 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Heorhiivka, Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks to the south of the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and to the west of Staromaiorske. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Zolota Balka, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, and the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Dmytrivka, Ivanivka and Yaselka.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, Russian occupiers continue attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their bridgeheads. The enemy launched eight unsuccessful assaults, but Ukrainian warriors continue firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine