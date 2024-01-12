United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS), Government To Coordinate In Investigating Breach Of United Nations (UN) Compound

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
At approximately 5:00am this morning, an unidentified armed intruder in military uniform entered the United Nations Mission in South Sudan's (UNMISS) base in Tomping and began shooting indiscriminately at a sentry post and other UNMISS installations. UNMISS personnel manning the post responded in self-defense, wounding the intruder who later succumbed to his injuries.
UNMISS regrets the loss of life and is coordinating with South Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident and establish the facts.
