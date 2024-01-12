United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS), Government To Coordinate In Investigating Breach Of United Nations (UN) Compound

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



At approximately 5:00am this morning, an unidentified armed intruder in military uniform entered the United Nations Mission in South Sudan's (UNMISS) base in Tomping and began shooting indiscriminately at a sentry post and other UNMISS installations. UNMISS personnel manning the post responded in self-defense, wounding the intruder who later succumbed to his injuries.

UNMISS regrets the loss of life and is coordinating with South Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident and establish the facts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).