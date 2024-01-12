Japan's Humanitarian Assistance Supports More Than 65,000 Refugees In The Mauritania Mbera Camp

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Government of Japan's US$2 million (over 79 million ouguiyas) funds in 2023 allowed the UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Mauritania to provide food assistance to more than 65,000 vulnerable Malian refugees in the Mbera camp.

Japan's contribution ensured food security for nearly 65,210 beneficiaries over five months (July-November 2023), through the distribution of in-kind food to vulnerable refugee populations who had fled the armed conflict in Mali to the Mbera camp. Each household received a daily ration of 250g of rice, 25g of oil, and 5g of salt per person.

“These funds have made it possible to improve food security for the most vulnerable refugees and bridge the financial gap. Without these funds, this could have led to additional pressure on already limited food resources,” said Mr. Madani Sy, WFP Mauritania's program policy officer in Bassikounou.

“The percentage of households who were not adopting crisis or emergency coping strategies decreased by 58% from November 2022 to August 2023. This improvement could be attributed to the cash assistance reducing households' reliance on negative coping strategies, as they can better safeguard their livelihoods and assets,” adds Sy.

In the Mbera camp, around 66,000 Malian refugees are food insecure. The influx of refugees is increasing pressure on existing services and natural resources in a region hit by recurring climatic shocks. Japan's generous donation has helped to alleviate pressure on natural resources and peaceful coexistence with the host population in a logic of linking humanitarian response, to social protection, peace-building, and rural development initiatives.

WFP in Mauritania thanks Japan for its much-appreciated contribution, which enables us to strengthen our humanitarian programmes. The Japanese government remains a strong partner of WFP. Indeed, this latest contribution from Japan follows a previous grant of USD 500,000 (over 19 million ouguiyas) in 2022.

