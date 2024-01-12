(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Adil Super Market Celebrates Makar Sankranti with a Delectable Spread of Sweets and Colorful Kites









Dubai - Adil Super Market, a leading retail chain across the United Arab Emirates, is delighted to announce a festive celebration in honor of Makar Sankranti. As the festival approaches, all Adil Super Market stores are decked out with a vast array of traditional till and jaggery sweets, accompanied by a splendid collection of kites to add color and joy to the occasion.

Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival widely celebrated in India, marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. It is a time of joy, prosperity, and the exchange of sweet treats among friends and family. Adil Super Market is proud to embrace this cultural richness and bring the spirit of Makar Sankranti to its customers across the UAE.

Commenting on this festive occasion, Dr. Dhananjay Datar, the visionary Founder and Chairman behind Adil Super Market, extended warm wishes to all, saying, 'On behalf of the Adil Super Market family, I wish everyone a very happy and healthy Makar Sankranti. May this festival bring prosperity, happiness, and good health to all of you.'

In the spirit of celebrating traditions, Adil Super Market ensures that customers can find an extensive selection of high-quality till and jaggery sweets, prepared with care and authenticity. Additionally, the stores are stocked with vibrant kites, inviting customers to indulge in the age-old tradition of kite-flying that is synonymous with Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Dr. Datar emphasized, 'We have curated a collection of the finest products at the most reasonable prices, ensuring that our customers can enjoy the festivities without any compromise on quality. Come and celebrate Makar Sankranti with Adil Super Market, where the essence of tradition meets modern convenience.'

Visit any Adil Super Market location across the UAE to experience the joy and richness of Makar Sankranti. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit, savor the delightful sweets, and enjoy the thrill of kite-flying with your loved ones.