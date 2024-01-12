(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Maui Jim Eyewear Proudly Presents their New Ekahi' Collection for Spring/Summer 2024







Maui Jim debuts Collection 'Ekahi'(one in Hawaiian), the brand's first design and production since joining the Kering Eyewear portfolio. The line, which combines innovative technology with a contemporary design approach, features adaptable shapes, brilliant colors, and trademark accents that reflect the beauty of Hawaiian environment and culture. Inspired by an appreciation of light and color, Maui Jim's focus on innovation finds its utmost expression in its prescription technology and the proprietary PolarizedPlus2 technology featured in every lens to protect the eyes against harmful UV rays and elevate the wearer's visual experience.



Collection 'Ekahi is designed with elements that tie into Maui Jim's identity. These signatures are the Wavy Pattern – evocative of the ebb and flow of the ocean or the peaks and valleys of the island, the Hawaiian Native Pattern – inspired by intricate geometric motifs on traditional Hawaiian textiles, and the Slash – inspired by the dynamic nature of the Maui Jim script logo. To also honor Maui Jim's roots, each style of Collection 'Ekahi has a Hawaiian name.



This collection is divided into three primary categories: MauiPure, MauiBrilliant, and SuperThin Glass, each named after a proprietary lens material. The MauiPure shades feature a vivid wavy pattern which are inspired by the 80's, these shades are perfect for the adventurer who seeks to hike in style. The MauiBrilliant sunglasses appeals to those who appreciate innovative luxury, designed with PolarizedPlus2 technology in a lens that is as clear as glass with just one-third of the weight. The SuperThin Glass segment is meticulously crafted with an ultra-light glass lens and combines elements of modern and timeless designs for the chic traveller. Their specific properties make the brand's styles perfect for open-air sports and outdoor lifestyles, meeting different tastes and targets from expert athletes to experience seekers and young and trendy Gen Z.





MAUIPURE – Icon Pure

MJ0626S Laulima



Modern reinvention of the iconic Ho'okipa frame design, featuring a rimless square construction with the iconic Slash and rubber temple tips adorned with the Wavy pattern. The Maui Jim script logo is visible on the lens and temples.





MAUIBRILLIANT – Metal Brilliant

MJ0633S – Kahana



Titanium sunglasses with a double bridge, adorned with the iconic Native pattern on the frame front rim and temple tips and showcasing the Slash on dual-finish nose pads.





MAUIBRILLIANT – Combi Brilliant

MJ0622S – Momi



Round sunglasses dovetailing an injected front frame with titanium temples, enriched with the iconic Native pattern on the temple interior and rubber temple tips.





SUPERTHIN GLASS – Bold SuperThin Glass

MJ0614S – Ka'olu



Injected rectangular frame with a bold profile and temples enriched with the script Maui Jim logo, the iconic Slash and the Wavy pattern.





SUPERTHIN GLASS – High Injection SuperThin Glass

MJ0614S – Hiehie



