(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Summary of Weekly Real Estate Transactions for the Week Ending 12 January 2024



Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 10.1 billion in total during the week ending 12 January 2024. The sum of transactions was 2,910.



209 plots were sold for AED 2.19 billion, 2,100 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.84 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Sixth sold for AED 138.65 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 105 million in Business Bay, and a land sold for AED 47.36 million in Palm Jabal Ali in third place.



Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 44 sales transactions worth AED 163.91 million, followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 33 sales transactions worth AED 398.83 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 30 sales transactions worth AED 42.29 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 66 million in Al Wasl, a was second in the list sold for AED 46 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 40.02 million in Al Hebiah Fourth.



The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.28 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Raffa, mortgaged for AED 269.5 million.

82 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 799 million.



