The Executive Leadership Council Releases Open Letter To Corporate America Ahead Of 2024 Martin Luther King Holiday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) today released an open letter ahead of the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend calling on Corporate America to remain steadfast in its diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) efforts and to continue fighting to end the "intolerance, hatred, systemic racism, gender inequality, and discrimination" which still exists.

"On this day, let us remember that his call to action continues. His vision for a better, transformed America, free of hatred, withering injustice, and inequality can become our reality. This America, where inclusion is seen as the fabric that weaves together freedom, justice, and equality, leading to exceptional business and community outcomes, is what The Executive Leadership Council believes is possible. It is at the core of our mission, our values, and our work for the past 38 years. And we will continue to be a leader, a voice, an advocate, and a partner in supporting the important work of DE&I."

About The Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit

