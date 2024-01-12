Coreangels Launches First Angel Fund In Middle East And Africa

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Coreangels, a global community of angel funds and angel investors, has launched the opening of Coreangels Middle East and Arica (MEA).

This fund will invest in pre-seed and seed tech-startups in the Middle East and Africa. Targets matching among hundreds of startups and angel investors.

Coreangels MEA, which was launched recently, is an angel investment network connect and support business angels, early stage investors, entrepreneurs and corporates seeking investing opportunities mainly in tech-disruptive innovations throughout Middle-East and Africa.

Coreangels MEA is the first fund among angel funds of Coreangels around the world, to focus on the Middle East and African market. It will operate in collaboration with PTS Holding's ORO Partners to lead the fund.

Maha Mandour, group managing director of PTS Holdings, launched this collaboration with a clear mission.

“The vision is to source unique investment opportunities in innovative ideas and startups in the region from a new generation of young talented individuals and working with them closely to play a significant role in a way that will guarantee a brighter future for the region,” she said.

Coreangels MEA is based in Cairo and is part of the global community of Coreangels International.

On the other side, Reem sheriff, managing partner of ORO partners, expressed excitement on leading CoreAngels MEA angel fund and looking forward to welcoming both startups and investors on board of this fund.

