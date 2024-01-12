(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
IAG's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Insurance Australia Group (IAG) is a general insurance company operating in Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, the company's operations are split into two divisions, namely Direct Insurance Australia (DIA) and Intermediated Insurance Australia (IIA).
DIA offers insurance products for motor vehicles, homes and contents, boats, caravans, classic cars, and commercial motors under several brands, including NRMA Insurance (Australia-wide, excluding Victoria), RACV (in Victoria), SGIO (in Western Australia), SGIC (in South Australia), CGU Insurance (in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and Queensland), and ROLLiN' Insurance.
IIA offers insurance products for motor vehicles, home and contents, boats, caravans, travel, farm and crop, construction and engineering, commercial motors, and professional indemnity among others under the CGU Insurance, WFI, and Coles insurance brands. In New Zealand, IAG offers insurance products for motor vehicles, home and contents, construction and engineering, and professional indemnity among others.
IAG is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to provide better customer service, deliver better insurance products, and optimize operational efficiency. Cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and big data are among the technologies the company is focusing on. IAG invested in Myriota, a provider of low-power and low-cost satellite connectivity for IoT technology, to explore how IoT can be used to help agriculture and logistics customers monitor, manage, and safeguard their assets. Firemark, the innovation and venturing hub of IAG, launched its fmX InsurTech accelerator program in 2020 to help early stage and Series A startups commercialize their InsurTech solutions.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm: Firemark Ventures Investment Acquisitions Partnership, Investment & Acquisition
Myriota Socotra Immuta UpContent Hootsuite UpGuard Hyper Anna Airtasker Tic:Toc Bluedot ActivePipe Quantiful DAS Arturo Immuta Myriota Propper Pocketbook PropertySafe Life360 Ravin AI Planck Plnar Quantiful Arturo Propper DAS Tic:Toc Alteryx Bluedot MoxiWorks UpGuard Carbar
