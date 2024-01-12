               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Berkshire Hills Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule


1/12/2024 2:46:36 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) fourth quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:

Earnings Release: Thursday, January 25, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)

Conference Call: Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Webcast (listen-only):
Register at:

Dial-in Number:
Toll Free: 888-259-6580; Conference ID: 33077376

Webcast Replay:
(for the live webcast and the replay)

Telephone Replay:
Toll Free: 877-674-7070; Passcode 077376 #

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban .

Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Text>NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.1 billion in assets and 96 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]
Tel: (617) 641-9206

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

MENAFN12012024003732001241ID1107714869

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search