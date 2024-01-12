CRM Experts Online Announces Expansion With New Location In Staten Island, New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CRM Experts Online is pleased to announce the expansion of its operations with the opening of a brand-new office, located at 900 South Avenue, Staten Island, New York. This growth is a testament to the company's enduring dedication to innovation and the tireless pursuit of excellence in customer relationship management.



Over the past decade, CRM Experts Online has carved a unique niche in the market, designing and implementing over 500 bespoke CRM and mobile solutions. As a company at the forefront of technological integration, the company's expansion reflects its commitment to its employees' potential and the transformative power of AI in CRM solutions .



“Recognizing the potential of our employees and the transformative power of AI, we are investing heavily in both,” says John Perez, founder of CRM Experts Online.“To foster this growth and innovation, we are committed to expanding to a location that not only enables collaboration between employees, but also facilitates meaningful engagement with our valued customers who use our products and services daily.”



At its core, the new Staten Island location will serve as a vibrant hub for the convergence of CRM, ERP, and AI technology, harnessing a diverse workforce's collective skills to provide a distinctive experience and 'wow' factor for clients. The move is an expansion driven by significant growth and the company's unyielding resolve to continuously enhance and innovate its offerings.



CRM Experts Online's approach to CRM solutions is highly customer-centric, addressing challenges such as sales productivity, marketing effectiveness, customer service, improved business processes, application integration, and lead generation. With a team of Certified Zoho, Salesforce, and Netsuite Consultants in the US, CRM Experts Online stands out by offering it's US customers a 'high touch' and 'white glove' customer experience with experienced experts who understand a company's business, its challenges, and the solutions to these challenges.



“Our latest expansion to Staten Island is more than just a physical growth; it is a reflection of CRM Experts Online's philosophy of evolving alongside its customers and industries,” Perez concludes.“The new headquarters will not only accommodate our growing staff but will also enhance service delivery, fostering a creative and collaborative environment that will benefit clientele worldwide.”



For more information about CRM Experts Online and its services, visit .



About CRM Experts Online



Headquartered in New York City, CRM Experts Online provides best-in-class CRM integration, development, consultation, and custom solutions to customers across diverse industries in over 50 countries. A leading global provider of CRM solutions, the company's products are designed to support the evolving operational needs of its customers, enabling higher efficiency and customer satisfaction. Utilizing the open-source SugarCRM platform, CRM Experts Online offers a high level of customization and integration, delivering value and scalability.



The company's founder, John Perez, is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the CRM and ERP software industry. His journey began with implementing CRM and ERP software for several prestigious companies, including American Express, Premiere Global Services, Vonage, and Oracle. This extensive experience has provided him with a deep understanding of the industry's intricacies and the unique challenges businesses face.



Recognizing the need for specialized support in this field, John founded CRM Experts Online to provide products and services to businesses that utilize CRM and ERP software. Under John's leadership, CRM Experts Online leverages his vast industry experience to help businesses optimize their processes and achieve their goals. John's commitment to excellence and his passion for the industry make him a trusted figure in the world of CRM and ERP software.

