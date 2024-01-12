AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Officially Kicks Off With Stunning Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 officially started today, January 12, with a colourful and dazzling opening ceremony and fireworks celebrations. The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived at Lusail Stadium to inaugurate the tournament.



Photos by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

The opening act saw a performance of the lost chapter of Kelilah and Demnah, a collection of ancient fables popular in the Middle East that feature many animals and include two wise-jackals.



Photo by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

The performance eventually culminated with a singing of the official tournament anthem, the song 'Hadaf' as performed by Qatari artist Fahad Al-Hajjaji and Kuwaiti Humood AlKhudher.

Qatar's forward #10 Hassan Al-Haydos and Palestine's defender #07 Musab al-Battat speak during the opening ceremony of the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup before the Group A football match between Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on January 12, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Qatar national team captain Hassan Al Haydos, who was intended to take the tournament oath, announced that he would be passing the honor to the Palestine team captain Musab Al-Battat.



Photo by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

The closing portion of the opening ceremony included singing part of the Palestinian national anthem.