Amir Inaugurates AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized on Friday evening the opening ceremony of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at Lusail Stadium.

The opening ceremony was attended by HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Also, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, several Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers, and Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the State of Qatar attended the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony was also attended by President of FIFA HE Gianni Infantino and President of the Asian Football Confederation HE Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, along with dignitaries from brotherly and friendly countries, heads of delegations, and heads of Arab and foreign Olympic committees and associations, and a huge audience.

The ceremony commenced with artistic and cultural performances, featuring live segments that highlighted the significant literary heritage of Asia, in addition to narrative chapters inspired by the diverse and rich cultures of the participating countries.