Cryptocurrency: STARUS COIN (STUC) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of STARUS COIN (STUC) on January 12, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the STUC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

STARUS COIN (STUC), is a cryptocurrency designed to incentivize carbon emission reduction through a unique system, integrating blockchain technology for environmental sustainability.

Introducing STARUS COIN: Eco-friendly cryptocurrency rewarding carbon reduction

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of STARUS COIN (STUC), a revolutionary approach in the world of cryptocurrencies, focusing on environmental sustainability. It utilizes blockchain technology to create a unique system that incentivizes carbon emission reduction, standing out in a market often criticized for its environmental impact.

The platform is built on the STARUS Blockchain, integrating the Proof-of-Carbon (PCR) system. This ensures transparent and efficient transactions in carbon credit trading, making it easier for individuals and organizations to participate in environmental conservation efforts.

STARUS is not just a technological advancement; it represents a shift towards eco-consciousness in the digital currency space. By tying financial incentives to environmentally friendly practices, STARUS aims to contribute significantly to global efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability.

About STUC Token

STUC token is a cryptocurrency designed to drive environmental sustainability by incentivizing carbon emission reduction. It operates within a blockchain framework, providing users incentives for eco-friendly actions, and facilitating carbon credit trading, thus positioning itself as a pivotal tool in the global effort towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting green practices.

Based on BEP20, STUC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The STUC token distribution comprises 40% for Token Sale, 20% for Marketing, 25% for Reserve, 10% for the Team, and 5% for the STUC Alliance. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on January 12, 2024. Investors who are interested in STUC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

