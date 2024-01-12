Lenovo Unleashes AI-Powered Creativity And Productivity Devices And Solutions At CES 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2024 - Today at CES® 2024, Lenovo unveiled a full lineup of more than 40 new devices and solutions powered by AI, furthering the company's vision of AI for All. The announcements include new AI PC innovations across Lenovo's YogaTM, ThinkBookTM, ThinkPadTM, ThinkCentreTM, and LegionTM sub-brands that personalize the computing experience for both consumers and businesses like never before. Two new proof of concept products, a tablet, software app, accessories, and more, round out the robust new portfolio of technology solutions.





Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4

Lenovo Showcases New Repertoire of Consumer Devices that Supercharge the Creative Process with AI



Lenovo showcased its latest repertoire of new consumer devices: A selection of Yoga AI laptops that supercharge the creative process, a tablet that invites users to play and learn, IdeaPadTM laptops designed for the everyday user, and peripherals for the modern world. Ushering in a new era, Lenovo's newest lineup of Microsoft Windows 11 Lenovo Yoga laptops come with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone , an exclusive new software for creators, artists, and anybody looking to harness the power of generative AI in a simple and private way with security in mind. As an imagination sparkplug, Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone offers image generation, which transforms text-based descriptions or even sketches into stunning visuals without complex prompts, codes, or setups. Users simply type whatever they want to see, and the system instantly creates a visual representation.





Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9

Headlining the new generation of Lenovo Yoga laptops include the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14", 9), which comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve . Designed for creators with uncompromising standards, premium laptops are MIL-STD-810H1 rated for durability and are packed with cutting-edge components, including the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra Processors for blazing-fast performance; a physical Lenovo AI Core Chip that powers robust AI functionality; and powerful batteries2 for nonstop creativity. Both models feature a Copilot key# , providing faster access to one's everyday AI companion. Copilot in Windows 11 harnesses the capabilities of AI to deliver relevant answers, summarize emails, generate images, and more.



Rounding out the Lenovo Yoga family are four additional new laptops. For portability, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14", 9) is a thin and light Intel EvoTM edition premium laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors and a WUXGA OLED screen. For content creation, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i (14",9)​ and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14",9) are creator laptops equipped with an option of Intel Core Ultra Processors or up to an AMD RyzenTM 7 8845HS processor, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Studio validation, and a PureSight Pro LCD or OLED 3K screen.



For the wow factor, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13", 9) ​, whose predecessor was the world's first full size dual-screen OLED laptop3, can now be powered by Intel's new Core Ultra Processors, a PureSight OLED 2.8K screen, and a rotating Bowers & Wilkins® soundbar. It can also be equipped with a variety of creativity enhancing software, including Smart Launcher to group commonly used apps to improve efficiency; Enhanced Virtual Keyboard for users to express their personality with skins; AI to beautify handwriting, and more. Last but not least are the new Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16", 9) and Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14", 9) convertible laptops that give creators on the go quick access to tools that complement their creativity.



Made for entertainment but designed for learning, the Lenovo Tab M11 tablet is the go-to "me time" device for students, movie connoisseurs, and doodling artists. Equipped with the Lenovo Tab Pen, a handy stylus that delivers an uncompromised writing, drawing and scribbling experience, the tablet comes preloaded with premium software that enhances usability: Nebo® to convert handwriting into text, MyScript® Calculator 2 to solve equations and functions in real-time, and WPS Office to easily view and edit documents.



For more details about these new Yoga and Lenovo Tab announcements, visit the press release in Lenovo's CES 2024 Press Kit .



All New AI PC Lenovo ThinkBook Laptops and ThinkCentre neo Desktops Inspire a New Wave of Productive and Creative Power



Lenovo also announced new ThinkBook products, ThinkCentre desktops, and accessories for the small and medium sized business (SMB) market, with innovative features, smart designs, and AI PC enhancements. The new ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is a flexible hybrid solution with a laptop base system and a tablet that can work independently or together and seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet. The solution offers a unique innovation providing a Hybrid experience between Windows and AndroidTM system. The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is a beautiful and powerful Intel Evo Edition laptop with fantastic battery life, a built-in Copilot key, and is Lenovo's first carbon-neutral laptop for SMBs4. The ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6 +5 is a powerful, versatile, and smart laptop with up to stunning 14 3K display and includes a Graphics Extension (TGX) port that supports the new ThinkBook Graphics Extension (TGX) 5 dock boosting AI computing power. Lenovo is also introducing its updated ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 combining power and elegance with support for the new Magic Bay Studio that incorporates a 4K camera6 and integrated speakers. The ThinkCentre neo Ultra exploits the very latest technology to deliver a new generation of ultra small form factor AI PC, and the ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 all-in-one desktop will be available in 24- and 27-inch form factors. The Lenovo ThinkBook laptops, ThinkCentre neo desktops, and the Magic Bay Studio are the latest products and accessories that showcase Lenovo's innovation and leadership in the SMB market.



Earlier at Lenovo's Tech World 2023 innovation event, Lenovo showcased an example of a personal AI assistant solution for AI PCs as part of its AI for All vision. Under a Lenovo AI Now solution umbrella, Lenovo is continuing development of a personalized AI solution designed to enable end user interaction on the keyboard and through natural language. The provisionally named Lenovo AI Now Personal Assistant delivers personalized interactive experiences based on a user's own on-device knowledge base. The AI Assistant will streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in a more personal and immersive manner. Using natural language, users will be able to check and change common settings such as display or performance, search and summarize emails and documents, create meeting invitations, and merge live camera and avatars during video conferencing. Lenovo AI Now Personal Assistant will begin rollout in the first half of 2024 in China.



In addition, Lenovo is showcasing two unique proof of concept devices at CES. The Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo is a product that uses mechanical movement and solar irradiation to power a mouse and a keyboard, eliminating the need for external charging. The mouse and the keyboard are ergonomically designed to provide comfort and engagement for the user. The product also supports both Bluetooth® and 2.4G wireless connection modes, ensuring easy connectivity with multiple devices. The proof-of-concept product is an innovative solution that aligns with Lenovo's commitment to implementing more sustainable practices.



Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is a revolutionary and innovative proof of concept that boasts powerful performance, an exquisite appearance, and leads a trend of intelligent color personalization laptop covers. Through Lenovo's hardware and software algorithm solutions and leveraging E Ink PrismTM technology, users can customize the exterior cover in various patterns, creating a unique notebook appearance. This concept supports up to one thousand different images, allowing users to express their personality and creativity.



With the ultra-low power technology from E ink and Lenovo's system design, the color-changing top cover won't impact the battery life – even when the system is powered off, the top cover can still keep changing. Lenovo will highlight four design schemes at CES 2024, including two colorful schemes, dynamic clock and multi system interaction, that offer different and unique customer preferences.



For more details about these new ThinkBook, ThinkCentre neo, and proof of concept announcements, visit the press release in Lenovo's CES 2024 Press Kit .



Lenovo Unlocks New AI PC Experiences with ThinkPad and IdeaPad Laptops Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors



Lenovo unveiled new business and consumer laptops designed to unlock new AI experiences and boost productivity, creativity and efficiency. The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon , ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 , and IdeaPad Pro 5i are Intel Evo laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11 that deliver optimal power efficiency, performance, and immersive experiences. Dedicated AI acceleration support will help users embrace new experiences and enhance efficiency in work and play, including capabilities enabled by Copilot in Windows . Whether for business or leisure, these Lenovo laptops are amongst the first that are driving an AI PC revolution that will fundamentally change how people create, collaborate, and interact with PCs. Designed to offer users the most comprehensive PC experiences yet, the new ThinkPad X1 and IdeaPad Pro 5i will help users embrace a new generation of AI computing.



Just like the next wave of business laptops, the Lenovo ThinkVisionTM 27 3D monitor is available now and ready to boost productivity and efficiency. The glasses-free 3D monitor now features an even more intuitive and interactive user interface version of 3D Explorer , which welcomes creators to the 3D realm and can also be used in 2D. Additionally, the monitor now comes with increased software support through proprietary applications, including Design Engine, which eliminates the need for individual plug-ins to provide a true interdimensional hybrid design experience. Users can now design in 2D and visualize in 3D, or use its 2D-to-3D Converter , enabling AI-powered 2D to 3D image, video, and content conversion in real time. With AI, high resolution with high refresh rate 2D content instantly transforms into vivid 3D content with precise spatial reconstruction, regardless of how complex the backgrounds can be, and all without requiring additional power or system upgrades.



For more details about these new ThinkPad, IdeaPad, and ThinkVision announcements, visit the press release in Lenovo's CES 2024 Press Kit .



The Lenovo Legion Gaming Ecosystem: Helping Gamers Reach Their Impossible



Lenovo's new gaming ecosystem debuted at CES 2024 with Microsoft Windows 11-based PCs, peripherals, software, and services that deliver on power, thermals, graphics, AI-powered advantages, and the freedom to build the ultimate system to game. The new PC portfolio includes the following new 9th generation Lenovo Legion 16-inch gaming laptops and towers:







The Lenovo Legion 7i (16", 9), Lenovo Legion 5i (16", 9), and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16", 9) are for gamers who need a laptop that can handle their favorite games as well as their STEM apps.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16", 9) and Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (16", 9) are for gamers who need the ultimate in FPS, style, and screen. Lenovo Legion Tower 7i and Legion Tower 5i are for those who need the extra horsepower of a top-tier gaming tower PC.



Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 will be available starting Q2 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$15,592.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$10,912.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra will be available starting Q2 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$11,692.

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 Gen 5 and neo 50a 27 Gen 5 will be available starting Q1 2024, with expected starting prices of HK$6,232 and HK$7,012 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+ and ThinkBook Graphics Extension 5 will be available starting Q2 2024 in selected markets, with an expected bundle starting price of HK$17,152.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$12,472.

Lenovo Magic Bay Studio will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$1,560.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of HK$23,314. The complete portfolio will be available starting March 2024.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$20,584.

Lenovo ThinkVision 3D Monitor will be available in select markets starting February 2024, with an expected starting price ofHK$23,392.

Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$858.

Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset will be available starting April 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$780.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 at HK$15,998.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i (14", 9) will be available starting January 2024 starting at HK$14,998.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (14", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at HK$9,998.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 at HK$24,998.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16", 9 ) is expected to be available starting April 2024 at HK$12,998.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at HK$10,998.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (16", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 at HK$10,998.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (14", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at HK$8,498.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (14", 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at HK$7,998.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (15", 9) will be available starting February 2024 at HK$6,998.

Lenovo Tab M11 is available today starting at HK$1,599.

Lenovo Yoga True Wireless Stereo Earbuds is expected to be available starting June 2024 starting at HK$699.

Lenovo Yoga Pro Mouse is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at HK$399.

Lenovo Legion 7i (16", 9) is expected to be available March 2024 starting at HK$19,998.

Lenovo Legion 5i (16", 9) is expected to be available April 2024 starting at HK$16,998.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (16", 9) is expected to be available April 2024 starting at HK$13,998.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is expected to be available March 2024 starting at HK$32,998.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is expected to be available January 2024 starting at HK$18,998.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is expected to be available April 2024 starting at HK$25,998.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is expected to be available April 2024 at HK$23,998.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 is expected to be available April 2024 starting at HK$7,698.

Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I is expected to be available April 2024 at HK$6,698.

Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9 is expected to be available April 2024 starting at HK$9,998.

Lenovo Legion M410 Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is expected to be available June 2024 starting at HK$399.

Lenovo Legion K510 Pro Mini Keyboard is expected to be available June 2024 starting at HK$599. Lenovo AvatarMaster is preloaded on Lenovo Legion 7i (16", 9) and Lenovo Legion 5i (16", 9) laptops and can be downloaded at .

Also new this year are thefor gamers beginning their journey up the leaderboards. New accessories, such as thealong with a newPC software app round out the upgraded ecosystem.At the core of this new gaming lineup is the family of Lenovo's proprietary hardware AI chips-called–and the advantages they bring to both Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops. First introduced last CES , this year's LA AI chips are mightier than ever, enabling Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ laptops to achieve even higher FPS, increased power efficiency, and more. And with a selection of gaming laptops, towers, monitors, accessories and even the handheld Lenovo Legion Go announced last IFA , the new Lenovo gaming ecosystem lets gamers choose the exact setup they need to achieve gaming greatness and reach their 'impossible'.Taking the streaming and collaboration experience to a new level, select Lenovo Legion systems,7 including the Legion 7i (16", 9) and Legion 5i (16", 9) are now equipped with AvatarMaster. A new app powered by AI, AvatarMaster transforms users' profiles into a 3D digital avatar, with complete customization capabilities from appearance and facial features to clothing and accessories. After creating and customizing their avatars, users can animate and stream a digital version of themselves during video conferences, gaming sessions, and across multiple platforms.For more details about these new Lenovo Legion, LOQ, and AvatarMaster announcements, visit the press release in Lenovo's CES 2024 Press Kit .Motorola has introduced new AI features available on MotoTalk, a business productivity platform for PC and mobile devices that allows business customers to create and manage tasks and workdays for their teams. With the new features, field teams can use Image Recognition or Route Planning to optimize their daily activities.With the 'Image Recognition' feature, field teams can identify and count the quantity of any product on shelves, gather information on their prices and access share reports in each store, ensuring merchandising compliance. Leveraging AI, the tool also strategically optimizes commercial routes, maximizing efficiency in terms of distance, time, and sales opportunities. This feature enables the generation of itineraries for different field teams in a few minutes and it also summarizes the employee's visits and performances in stores, saving workload for MotoTalk users.For more details about Motorola's announcement on MotoTalk features with AI, visit the blog .Lenovo was also a key collaborator on groundbreaking accessibility solutions unveiled by the Scott-Morgan Foundation at CES. The new technologies, aimed at empowering people with severe disabilities, include: a hyper-realistic AI avatar developed with DeepBrain AI to preserve personality and power communication; an on-device, personal large language model (LLM) for predictive text created by Lenovo's AI Innovation Center; eye-tracking hardware tested on Lenovo devices; and an integrated, AI-optimized, multi-modal input platform. Pioneering assistive technology is at the core of Lenovo's ongoing sponsorship of and collaboration with the Scott-Morgan Foundation and commitment to delivering smarter technology for all.1 Lenovo uses the US Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards to test devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions to determine durability. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops was tested against 5 categories and 24 MIL-STD-810H procedures to prove its toughness. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD-810H testing, is not covered under Lenovo's standard warranty.2 All battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.3 Based on internal research conducted for the first-generation Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13", 8) as of December 2, 2022 of all major PC manufacturers shipping more than one million units worldwide annually.4 ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is Certified as Carbon Neutral Product by British Standards Institute - BSI Carbon Neutral Product Kitemark Certificate No.: KM 8015755 ThinkBook 14 i Gen 6+ and ThinkBook Graphics Extension will be available in China and in limited numbers in the US.6 4K resolution available in supported applications7 Lenovo AvatarMaster is preloaded on select Lenovo Legion PCs including the Lenovo Legion 7i (16", 9) and Lenovo Legion 5i (16", 9). The AvatarMaster app can be downloaded on .8 Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features, and specifications at any time without notice.# Product images may differ from the latest design, but specifications remain unchanged.LENOVO, YOGA, THINKPAD, THINKBOOK, THINKCENTRE, LEGION, IDEAPAD, and THINKVISION are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, Intel EVO, and Intel Core Ultra are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. AMD and Ryzen are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NVIDIA, GeForce and RTX are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc. Bowers & Wilkins is a trademark of B&W Group Ltd. MyScript" / "Nebo" are all trademarks of the company MyScript, registered in France, the United States of America and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.