Al Thumama Racing's X Force Wins Ras Laffan Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Thumama Racing-owned X Force on Wednesday excelled to win the Ras Laffan Cup, sealing a three and a half length victory in Wednesday's feature at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

The seven-year-old, trained by Mohamed Hussain Afroz, looked a class apart in the Thoroughbred Open Race under jockey Szczepan Mazur, storming to victory ahead of Mystical Music, who had Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

Ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, Millions finished third in the 1,100m contest that culminated Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC)'s 21st Al Rayyan Meeting, which decided a total of nine races. QREC will today host the 11th Al Uqda Meeting, which will have a seven-race card including the feature – Al Waab Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap to be contested among seven entries.

RESULTS

21st Al Rayyan Meeting: Ras Laffan

Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Ras Laffan Cup, Thoroughbred Open Race

X Force, Mohamed Hussain Afroz, Szczepan Mazur

2 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)

Rammah, Ahmed Kobeissi, Samuel Legrix

3 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85)

Al Addaaj, Abdulla Mesfer al-Shahwani, Rashid Ali al-Marri

4 - Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80)

Super Mo, Wasim al-Sahn, Alberto Sanna

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap (0-75)

Ready Reckoner, Hamad al-Jehani, Saleh Salem al-Marri

6 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (40-60)

Dukhan, Mohamed Hussain Afroz, Carlos Henrique

7 - Thoroughbred Handicap (0-75)

Al Muheeb, Hamad al-Jehani, Rashid Ali al-Marri

8 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

AJS Sinjaar, M H K al-Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

9 - Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65) Turbo Light, Debbie Mountain, Mirko Sanna

