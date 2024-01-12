Al Harqah Wins Al Waab Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alanoud Khalifa A A al-Malki-owned and trained Al Harqah won the Al Waab Cup at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday.
Ridden by Carlos Henrique, the eight-year-old mare responded nicely when asked for an extra effort in the final strides and quickened up well to land the spoils. She finished three quarters of a length ahead of Wathnan Racing's Alban Elie De Mieulle-trained Brahms. Mohamed Abdulhadi S al-Hajris's Maysara came third. In the penultimate race of the day, Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani's Nazwa won the 2100m contest for Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate for four-year-old+. QREC Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, crowned the winners.
RESULTS
11th Al Uqda Meeting Al Waab Cup Day
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Al Waab Cup, Local Thoroughbred Handicap
Al Harqah, Alanoud Khalifa A A al-Malki, Carlos Henrique
2 - Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate
Nazwa, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier
3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)
Deliver The Dream, Debbie Mountain, Mohamed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik
4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)
Hazm Al Sulaimi, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento
5 - Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)
Full Gambit, Hadi al-Ramzani, Tomas Lukasek
6 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate
Prince Nabeel, Mohamed Salama Ashour, Jefferson Smith
7 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate
Maatnookh, Mohamed Ghazali, Marco Casamento
