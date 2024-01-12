Al Harqah Wins Al Waab Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alanoud Khalifa A A al-Malki-owned and trained Al Harqah won the Al Waab Cup at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Thursday.

Ridden by Carlos Henrique, the eight-year-old mare responded nicely when asked for an extra effort in the final strides and quickened up well to land the spoils. She finished three quarters of a length ahead of Wathnan Racing's Alban Elie De Mieulle-trained Brahms. Mohamed Abdulhadi S al-Hajris's Maysara came third. In the penultimate race of the day, Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Thani's Nazwa won the 2100m contest for Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate for four-year-old+. QREC Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, crowned the winners.

RESULTS

11th Al Uqda Meeting Al Waab Cup Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Al Waab Cup, Local Thoroughbred Handicap

Al Harqah, Alanoud Khalifa A A al-Malki, Carlos Henrique

2 - Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate

Nazwa, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

Deliver The Dream, Debbie Mountain, Mohamed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70)

Hazm Al Sulaimi, Gassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

5 - Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75)

Full Gambit, Hadi al-Ramzani, Tomas Lukasek

6 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Prince Nabeel, Mohamed Salama Ashour, Jefferson Smith

7 - Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Maatnookh, Mohamed Ghazali, Marco Casamento

