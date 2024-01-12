Delestre Shines On Opening Day Of Doha Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Simon Delestre claimed the feature class on the opening day of the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena on Thursday.

The Frenchman and 10-year-old bay Olga van de Kruishoeve won the CSI4* 1.50m class with a flawless show in 65.86 secs. Austrian Gerfried Puck, astride Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve was second with a time of 66.31 secs while another French rider Jeanne Sadran also secured a podium finish after clocking 69.54 secs with Unforgettable Damvil.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Santiago Lambre partnered with Chacco Blue II to win the CSI4* (1) while Frenchman Antoine Ermann clinched CSI4* (1) victory with Odin Van 'T Hanegoor. The national and CSI2* competitions also took place on the opening day of the Doha Tour which be held over three rounds comprising three days of action. Qatar's Mohamed Dhafi al-Marri (1) was also among the winners on Thursday.

Chairman of Doha Tour's Supreme Organising Committee Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh al-Thani lauded the strong start to the event. More than 115 showjumpers representing 20 countries are taking part in the Doha Tour carrying a total prize purse of more than €2mn. The second day of the opening round will also feature CSI4* and CS12* category events today.

