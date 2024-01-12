Australia, India Eye Strong Kickstart Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Australia and India football teams aspire for a strong kickstart in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 when they meet at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium Saturday as part of Group B which also includes Uzbekistan and Syria.

This is Australia's fifth appearance in the continental tournament, which has reserved its place in the 2023 Asian Cup Qatar finals after a remarkable performance in the second round of qualifications.

Australia national team is among the strong favorites to win the title. The team previously won in the Asian Cup held on its home soil in 2015, and finished runner-up in 2011.

Led by coach Graham Arnold, Australia national team consists of a number of stars, most notably Craig Goodwin, Bruno Fornaroli, Mitchell Duke, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich, and Matthew Ryan.

Australia national football team is ranked 25th in the latest FIFA rankings.

On the other hand, India national football team aims to advance beyond the Group Stage in the 2023 Asian Cup Qatar and repeat the achievement of the third edition of the continental championship in 1964, in which it achieved runner-up position.

India is competing in the Asian Cup for the fifth time. The team's achievement when they finished runner-up in the 1964 edition remains the most prominent accomplishment for the Indian football. In the 2011 edition in Qatar and the 2019 edition in the UAE, the Indian team failed to advance beyond the Group Stage.

India national football team ranks 102nd in the FIFA rankings.

The Australian and Indian teams faced off in the Group Stage of the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. Australia won 4-0.

