International Olympic Committee And AB Inbev Announce Worldwide Olympic Partnership

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD), the world's leading brewer, will become a Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP Partner) through 2028. Corona Cero zero alcohol beer will be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games, highlighting the IOC and AB InBev's commitment to responsible consumption and building a better world. Together, they will reach billions of Olympic fans around the world with messages of connection, moderation and celebration.

IOC President Thomas Bach said:“The IOC is delighted to announce its new partnership with the world's leading brewer, AB InBev. Our organisations share a vision of supporting sport and athletes. As a global brand, Corona Cero will engage fans around the world in celebrating the magic of the Olympic Games and cheering for the athletes' sporting achievements. In line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5, both of our organisations are also actively contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. As the IOC redistributes 90 per cent of all its revenue to support sport around the world, ultimately the revenue from this agreement will support every Olympic team and their athletes. Together we look forward to creating a future with more cheers!”

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris said:“Beer and sports are better together, so we are proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level. Beer is the beverage of moderation and choice, and so it's only fitting to lead with Corona Cero, for this occasion. This partnership illustrates the opportunity for our category to positively impact and engage with billions of fans around the world, ushering in a new era of Olympic spirit as we cheer for our favorite national teams and athletes as they go for gold. We look forward to activating at the 2024, 2026, and 2028 games.”

With centuries of brewing history, AB InBev has seen countless new friendships, connections, and experiences built on a shared love of sport and beer. Sports is a strong force for positive change and AB InBev brands are pleased to be a part of that legacy with decades of historic, award-winning and responsible sports marketing. AB InBev is committed to accelerating continued progress toward responsible alcohol consumption and moderation worldwide and will work to further that effort by featuring Corona Cero, its fast growing zero alcohol beer brand, as the leading global Worldwide Olympic Partner brand.

AB InBev Chief Marketing Officer, Marcel Marcondes said:“As we continue to invest to grow the category, we are excited to bring our beer brands to the Olympics and be a Worldwide Partner for these amazing events. Corona is one of our fastest growing global brands, reaching consumers across 180 countries, and through this partnership, we expect Corona Cero to accelerate no-alcohol beer growth and highlight moderation. In the United States we will support the Olympics through the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 with Michelob ULTRA, a superior light beer that celebrates an active lifestyle.”

Jiri Kejval, Chair of the IOC Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, said:“AB InBev manages some of the world's most recognised brands. The company will be a natural addition to the TOP programme, which brings together some of the world's leading companies with a shared vision of supporting sport to build a better world.”

The agreement also includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Paralympic Games through the IOC-IPC long-term collaboration agreement.

About The International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit independent international organisation made up of volunteers, which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.25 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, and Leffe® ; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates)

AB InBev is contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and broader global sustainable development agenda while building resilient supply chains, productive communities and a healthier environment. We have placed a deliberate focus on contributing progress toward the goals where we can use our scale and partnerships to drive meaningful positive change. Learn more at

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom:

Videos

YouTube:

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr .

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: ... .

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink