Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Michael Rose As Director Of Operations, Enhancing Vision For Patient-Centered Excellence

Michael Rose, Director of Operations for Crovetti Orthopaedics

With expansion of new Queensridge location, addition of doctors, staff, and services, Dr. Crovetti found the perfect fit for Director of Operations position.

- Michael RoseLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael Crovetti is pleased to announce Mr. Michael Rose as the new Director of Operations for Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine .With Dr. Crovetti overseeing the opening of Crovetti Ortho's new Queensridge location, he sought a seasoned professional to assist in management of planned growth. With Mr. Rose's extensive background in Health Care Administration – along with his passion for creating collaborative work within healthcare environments - he became the ideal choice for this pivotal role.Having met Dr. Crovetti through a mutual colleague, Michael Rose expressed that he has long held an appreciation of the man who seemed to share many of his own core values."I've always admired Dr. Crovetti's practice-the cutting-edge environment, family atmosphere, and his genuine care for both patients and staff," says Rose. "The culture at Crovetti Ortho is well-known in the community, and Dr. Crovetti sets the tone himself. It's an honor for me to work with such like-minded professionals."Combining his passion for Health Care Administration with his love for people and patients, Rose emphasizes the importance of being completely immersed and connected with everyone he works with and the patients they serve. He aims to elevate the typical healthcare experience by fostering teamwork and steering away from independent efforts that can lead to confusion.“It's clear that the focus of the doctors at Crovetti Ortho is consistently directed towards the right priorities,” Rose continues. "This shared commitment demonstrates a sincere dedication to prioritizing the well-being of their patients, which is at the forefront of every decision and action.”Unlike a typical desk-focused approach, Mr. Rose takes the time to walk the halls and cultivate relationships with the team, refreshing his passion for his mission to make healthcare a more cohesive and patient-centered experience.“When I walk through the recovery suites of Crovetti Ortho, I feel a profound obligation to ensure the best possible patient experience. One that encompasses comfort, nursing care, and superior outcomes. Dr. Crovetti has been a pioneer in this area, and I look forward to helping transplant all the positive aspects of his Henderson practice to the Summerlin expansion – and discovering new ways both can be improved even further.”Originally from Houston, Texas, Rose earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Brigham Young University and his Master of Health Care Administration-Finance, Operations from the Ohio State University. He later became an Administrative Fellow at the University of Michigan Health System.Rose became acquainted with Las Vegas during his academic pursuits.“Over time, Las Vegas began to feel more and more like 'home.' So, it felt natural for me to begin my professional career here, and I was fortunate to do so with Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals. Later, I moved on to Desert Orthopaedic Center as Surgery Center Administrator, and rose to the position of Director of Operations where I remained for several years.”Throughout his career, Michael Rose utilized his training and expertise in Health Care Administration for orthopedic surgery. His initiatives included improved clinic and human resource management, enhanced operational oversight, financial growth, increased patient satisfaction, employee morale, and the successful establishment of a Total Joint Replacement Program.Dr. Michael Crovetti expressed his enthusiasm about Michael Rose joining the team, stating, "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Rose as our Director of Operations. His extensive experience in Health Care Administration and commitment to patient-centered care align perfectly with the values at the core of Crovetti Orthopaedics. Together, we look forward to achieving new heights in quality care and operational excellence."About Crovetti OrthopaedicsCrovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has been a trusted provider of orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290, and let us assist you in "Getting you back in your game!" Visit either of our locations: In Henderson, NV at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, or our Queensridge location at 851 S Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

