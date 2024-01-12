Abend Gallery Presents: 'A Matter Of Light And Death'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Gustafson | "Sherlock Holmes," Oil on Panel, 24” x 30

Louis Carr | "Self-Portrait" Oil on Canvas 30” x 40”

JuliAnne Jonker | "Dionysus," Oil and Wax on Canvas, 22” x 30”

Exploring Modern Realism Through the Legacy of Caravaggio's Chiaroscuro

- Jeremy CanigliaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abend Gallery takes great pleasure in announcing "A Matter of Light and Death ," an exhibition curated by Jeremy Caniglia. This exhibition, which opens on February 3rd, 2024, is a profound tribute to Caravaggio's legacy and a spotlight on contemporary artists who draw inspiration from his revolutionary techniques.Curator's Statement"A Matter of Light and Death is a unique exhibition that celebrates the legacy of Caravaggio, featuring contemporary figurative artists who embrace and expand upon his techniques of chiaroscuro and narrative depth. These artists are the next generation of contemporary realists who are unafraid to delve into the realms of darkness and beauty in storytelling.A new renaissance is emerging for the lost craft of fantastical storytelling using old master techniques. Masterpieces of the greats like DaVinci, Caravaggio, and Rembrandt are reaching new heights at auction houses while being collected by art museums around the world. At the same time, the public and art collectors are looking toward the new generation of masters to collect. These 21st Century masters come from the world's top academies, ateliers, and kitsch studios. They are carefully attuned to the archetypes of the ancient world, observers of our natural world, and witnesses to the sensitivity of the human condition.This groundbreaking exhibition is the continuum of the old masters. What if you could purchase a Caravaggio in his time because you knew and understood the power of his timeless narrative storytelling created at the highest level that a master's technique could reach. Now is your opportunity to see the new masters from around the world emerging while at the same time having a chance to buy a piece of artwork that celebrates tradition, archetypes, sentimentality, and romantic pathos. Experience Artistic Evolution and join us at Abend Gallery to witness how these talented artists continue the tradition of narrative storytelling in art, blending the past, present, and future into each brushstroke." - Jeremy CanigliaTitle: A Matter of Light and DeathDates: February 3, 2024 - February 24, 2024Location: 1261 Delaware St, Suite 2, Denver, CO 80204Participating ArtistsThe exhibition features an exceptional lineup of artists who echo Caravaggio's narrative power and use of light. The full list of participating artists includes:Robert Armetta, Daniela Astone, Jeremy Caniglia, Louis Carr, Thomas Fluharty, Gary Gianni, Scott Gustafson, Phil Hale, Bill Hauser, Luke Hillestad, JuliAnne Jonker, Evan Kitson, Kathe Kollwitz, Brock Larson, Steven J. Levin, Gannon McMullen, Michele Mitchell, Fina Mooney, Jim Ostlund, Hunter Parry, Judith Peck, George Pratt, Mario A. Robinson, Joseph Paquet, Brandon Soloff, Nic Thurman, Allen Williams, Timothy P. Wilson, David Witt, and Massimo Tizzano ZuiganOpening ReceptionJoin us for the opening reception on February 3rd, from 4 to 7 PM. This evening will be a celebration of art and an opportunity to meet some of the featured artists.High-resolution imagesFor high-resolution images or any further inquiries, please contact us via our“press contact” information below.About Abend GalleryEstablished in 1990, Abend Gallery, based in Denver, CO, has evolved into one of the premier fine art venues in the country. Situated in the Golden Triangle Museum District and in the renowned Cherry Creeks Arts District, the family-owned gallery offers an extensive collection of over 4,000 original works, catering to both emerging and established artists from every inhabited continent. Abend Gallery is committed to offering art that suits every aesthetic and budget preference and regularly hosts exhibitions at outside venues, art fairs, and gallery takeovers. Explore more on our website and experience the unique beauty of our diverse collection up close and personal.

