Swiss Police And Army Prepare For Challenging WEF

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Президенты Швейцарии и Украины провели телефонный разговор



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

With the conference on Ukraine the Sunday before the actual WEF annual meeting starts on Monday, security arrangements must be in place a day in advance, said security operations manager Walter Schlegel in a media briefing in Davos on Friday.

+ What are the peace talks all about?

The checkpoints on the way to Davos will therefore be in operation from Sunday. The airspace was closed on Friday. The large number of people in need of special protection makes additional measures necessary this year. Among others, Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron from France and Isaac Herzog from Israel are coming to Davos.

A total of 52 kilometers of protective fencing was built around Davos. The police are supported by around 5,000 army personnel. According to the federal government, the additional costs for security amount to around CHF9 million ($10.6 million).

Swiss-Ukraine ties

Also on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the new Swiss President Viola Amherd, who took over the rotating post on January 1, and wished her well in her tenure. This was according to post on X by Zelenksy who noted that the two had spoken earlier in the day.

He expressed appreciation for Switzerland's support and during the phone conversation, emphasised the growing dynamics of the bilateral dialogue between Ukraine and Switzerland, the short message continued.

Zelensky also thanked Switzerland for organising the Ukraine conference planned before the WEF meeting.“Following the Lugano conference, this meeting will be Switzerland's second significant international event in support of Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .