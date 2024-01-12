Swiss Food Giant Nestlé Boosts Investment In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Nestlé Tri An factory currently exports coffee products from brand such as Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto and Starbucks, to more than 29 countries.

Since 2011, the Vevey-based multinational claims to have spent more than half a billion dollars in this factory, according to a press release on Thursday evening. Vietnam is currently the world's second largest producer and exporter of coffee.

+ Why companies struggle to stop deforestation

Nestlé, which employs some 3,000 people in Vietnam across six sites dedicated to the production of coffee, cocoa malt drinks, culinary aids and water, claims to be the Asian country's main buyer of coffee, for an annual amount of around $700 million.