Opinion: More Imagination Needed In Swiss Maritime Strategy

The current situation of the Swiss merchant fleet is relatively meagre: just 14 vessels, operated by two shipping companies, sail under its flag.

Most of the ships are getting on in years and represent what remains of a fleet subsidised by the federal government through joint security mechanisms. While they served their purpose in securing supplies in times of war and crisis, in the age of globalised shipping the model is outdated.

The government is presently – and rightly – weighing up a new basis on which to ground the Swiss merchant navy. However, as it does so, two issues which actually belong together are being treated separately: the new maritime strategy and the so-called tonnage tax. Under the latter, Swiss-based shipping companies will be able to bypass regular corporation tax by paying a flat-rate tax on cargo capacity and operating days, which means significantly lower tax intakes.