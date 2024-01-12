Bitcoin Etfs: Is Crypto Staging A Comeback?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has given the green light for major mainstream financial firms, such as Blackrock, to offer cryptocurrency-backed investments to the general public.

The price of bitcoin has been driven up by this news. Swissinfo looks at the key talking points of this development.

What are bitcoin ETFs?

Exchange-Traded Funds have been around since the early 1990s and have become one of the most popular investment products, growing into a market worth trillions of dollars.

ETFs allow people to invest in a range of assets, such as company shares and precious metals, without having to go to the bother of buying and storing these assets themselves.

+ How Switzerland tries to gentrify bitcoin

The ETF manager, a financial firm, will do this heavy lifting (for a fee) while the investor simply takes a stake in the profit or loss. This stake can be easily bought and sold on exchanges.

Bitcoin demands technical know-how to acquire and a secure means of keeping encrypted passwords - which are equivalent to the keys to a vault - safe from theft or loss. ETFs solve this problem and give investors a hands-off exposure to bitcoin.

Why has the price of bitcoin risen so sharply?

Bitcoin surged in value from around $27,000 in mid-October to $46,000 by the time the SEC made its announcement on January 10. Part of this rise in value has been attributed to growing rumours about the arrival of bitcoin ETFs.