The Lower House Financial Committee Discusses HCD Budget

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House

Financial Committee on Thursday, chaired by MP Namer Suleihat, discussed the budget of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) for 2024.



Suleihat commended the significant efforts led by HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Suleihat said, during the meeting attended by HCD Secretary-General Muhannad Alazzeh, that the council's budget amounted to approximately JD5 million, which reflects an increase of JD919,000 compared with the 2023 reevaluation, with current expenditures reaching around JD2 million.

Suleihat indicated that the capital expenditures amounted to JD3 million, an increase estimated at JD700,000, in order to enable the council to implement its strategic plan.

Alazzeh stated that the council serves as the main legal umbrella for people with disabilities in Jordan, seeking to enhance the independent living system and improve the quality of services provided to them.

Referring to a 2015 study, he mentioned that the official figures for people with disabilities were around 1.25 million, constituting 11.2 per cent of the population above 5 years old, aligning with reports from the World Health Organisation.