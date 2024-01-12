MSME Minister Narayan Rane Hails Gujarat's Industrial Environment At VGGS 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Jan 12 (KNN) Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane praised the vibrant and conducive environment for industries and investments in Gujarat during the grand culmination of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Expressing his satisfaction with the summit, he stated, "It feels too good to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. A conducive environment for industry and investment has formed in Gujarat,” reported ANI.

He further added,“The state government has played a positive role in infrastructure and in supporting the industry sector. Gujarat can become a model of development and industrial growth."

"Vibrant Gujarat will benefit a lot in ensuring that Gujarat moves ahead in industrial, commercial, and technological sectors and India becomes developed by 2047, when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence," he mentioned reflecting the goal of steering India towards becoming a developed nation in the coming two decades.

The Union Minister expressed optimism that the summit's impact would transcend Gujarat's boundaries, contributing to the overall development of India.

The MSME sector, comprising over 6.30 crore enterprises, is a highly vibrant and dynamic segment of the Indian economy. It plays a crucial role in fostering entrepreneurship and creating self-employment opportunities. This sector operates at a comparatively lower capital cost, second only to agriculture.

(KNN Bureau)