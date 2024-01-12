Union Ministry Of Textiles Hosts 'Harshakala' Handloom Fair In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jan 12 (KNN) The National Handloom Fair 'Harshakala,' organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Karnataka Department of Handlooms and Textiles, and the Cauvery Handlooms in Bengaluru, is set to continue until January 24.

Buyers can enjoy a 10 to 20 per cent rebate during this period. The fair, hosted at the Kassia Udyog Bhavan in the city, features a diverse array of handloom products with a hundred stalls, including 60 from other states, as reported by DH.

During the inauguration on Thursday, C N Shridhar, Commissioner for Textile Development and Director, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, highlighted that the fair would feature diverse traditional products.

Handloom associations from different districts and states will showcase various traditional and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged items. These include Molakalmuru silk sarees, Ilkal saris, Udupi saris, Guledgudda Khana, and Kallur silk saris, along with woollen blankets, quilts, and special products from across the country, all available for sale.

Shridhar stated, "The demand for naturally woven handloom products is decreasing these days as people are drawn towards mechanised products, which is putting weavers in a very difficult situation.”

“Hence, we must direct our interests to purchase as many handloom products as we can to save weavers from hardship," he emphasised.

He emphasised that the state acknowledges and honors accomplished and talented weavers. Funds have been released to provide quality education for 3,873 children of weavers.

Additionally, through the 'Nekar Samman' program, 42,968 handloom weavers have been able to receive Rs 5,000 per annum under the direct benefit transfer scheme, he added.

(KNN Bureau)