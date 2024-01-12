Maharashtra Plans 10,000-Hectare Bamboo Plantation For Carbon Emission Reduction

(MENAFN- KNN India) Maharshtra, Jan 12 (KNN) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced plans to initiate bamboo plantation on 10,000 hectares in the state of Maharashtra.

Addressing the importance of carbon emission reduction in the current era of climate change, Shinde emphasised bamboo planting as a practical solution.

He conveyed these intentions during the inauguration of the Environmental Sustainability Summit in Mumbai.

Shinde highlighted environmental changes, attributing shifts in the natural cycle and unseasonal weather to issues like hailstorms and heavy rains.

Bamboo, renowned for its ability to maintain environmental balance, absorbs a substantial amount of carbon compared to other trees.

Shinde outlined the government's strategy to create urban forests and plant bamboo along major highways in the state.

Additionally, he emphasised bamboo's significance as a biomass source for generating ethanol and its approval for use in thermal power plants by the central government.

Shinde encouraged farmers to adopt bamboo cultivation, offering a subsidy of Rs 7 lakh per hectare for bamboo farming.

The event was attended by researchers and bamboo experts from various countries, featuring the presence of notable figures such as Chairman of State Agricultural Value Commission Pasha Patel, Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries Group, and Praveen Darade, Principal Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department.

