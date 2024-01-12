Glaucoma Research Foundation To Celebrate Research Pioneers, Patient Advocates, And Visionary Donors At Annual Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) President and CEO,

Thomas M. Brunner

announced the 2024 Annual Gala honorees today including philanthropists Judy and Charles Munnerlyn ,

visionary donors and glaucoma advocates The Zander Family , and

artist and patient advocate Patricia Caulfield. The awards will be presented at the Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the historic Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

The Catalyst Award, Glaucoma Research Foundation's highest honor, will be presented to Judy and Charles Munnerlyn, PhD, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to improving vision for people around the world. Dr. Munnerlyn is recognized internationally as a pioneering research engineer in the field of optics and lasers in ophthalmology. He designed the first excimer laser for laser vision correction eye surgery in 1985, and he founded VISX, which was once the world's largest manufacturer of laser vision correction systems. The Munnerlyns are generous donors who believe in funding patient care, ophthalmic education, and innovative research to save sight.

Mona and Ed Zander will receive the 2024 Visionary Award. Former GRF board member Mona Zander has been an inspiring volunteer leader, chairing previous Gala events along with her husband Ed, and helping GRF raise millions of dollars toward a cure. Mona and Ed are founding members of the GRF's new Cornerstone Society for donors whose lifetime gifts total $1 million or more. The Zander Family Research Fund will underwrite promising research into potential gene therapies for glaucoma.

Patricia Caulfield will receive the 2024 President's Award. An artist, patient advocate, and community leader, Pat is a member of the Glaucoma Patient Summit steering committee and the "Faces of Glaucoma" awareness campaign. As both a low vision artist herself and an advocate for low vision artists, Pat will once again be hosting the Glaucoma 360 Art Show and Auction to benefit glaucoma research, a role in which she has generously volunteered since 2022.

The Glaucoma 360 Annual Gala will include a reception, a silent art auction featuring artists with vision impairment, and a dinner to celebrate the donors, volunteers, and scientists who do so much to advance Glaucoma Research Foundation's mission to cure glaucoma and restore vision through innovative research.

