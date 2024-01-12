ABB Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ABB is a global technology pioneer in the digitally enabled industrial equipment and systems segment. It operates through three business segments, namely electrification products, robotics and motion, and industrial automation.

The company's portfolio includes 70,000 control systems that connect 70 million industrial devices. ABB develops automation technologies to increase the productivity and process efficiency of its industrial customers. The group collaborated with more than 100 universities to develop innovative technologies and currently serves customers across 100 countries.

ABB has adopted a hybrid approach for automated predictive maintenance in Industry 4.0 applications. This approach leverages digital technology, machine learning (ML), and edge computing to address the challenge of maintaining critical equipment in process industries continuously.

ABB introduced a cloud-based service called CogniEN that offers real-time data on electrical network performance, catering to industries like e-mobility, utilities, data centers, and renewable energy. ABB is integrating generative AI capabilities into industrial digital solutions, aiming to create safer, smarter, and more sustainable operations.

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

ABB Technology Ventures (ATV) - A Venture Capital Arm

Investment

Acquisitions Partnerships

