Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule Of Events Regarding Earnings For The Six Months And Three Months Ended November 30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, Okla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the six and three months ended November 30, 2023, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 6:00 AM ET.
Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 800-579-2543, or Direct or International Number, 785-424-1789. The conference ID is GREYSTONE. A Q&A session will be available.
Contact:
Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations
(407) 645-5295
...
