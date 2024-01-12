Le Boat Announces New Destinations For 2024 Sailings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lets Go

The company is announcing an array of updates and booking incentives, encouraging adventure seekers and travel enthusiasts to discover the world in boating.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Le Boat is inviting travelers to be the captains of their own ship in 2024. The company is announcing an array of updates and booking incentives, encouraging adventure seekers and travel enthusiasts to discover the world in an unconventional way as they invite everyone to go boating together in 2024.Boating Made EasyLe Boat is committed to simplifying the boating experience with no boat license or prior boating experience required. The Le Boat team provides comprehensive onboard training at the time of check-in for all cruisers before they set sail. A dedicated base team provides guests comprehensive briefings and demonstrations, which allows them to confidently navigate their houseboat vacations. Le Boat cruises are custom designed with the first-time cruiser in mind by featuring simple controls plus bow and stern thrusters to make maneuvering the boat easy. This approach ensures that anyone capable of driving a car can confidently navigate their private boat rental.Le Boat offers a plethora of destinations across nine countries, including Canada, France, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, England, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.Le Boat's New Canadian Destinations and BasesIn the upcoming season, Le Boat adds the picturesque and historic, Trent-Severn Waterway in Ontario Canada to its roster of destinations. This addition allows travelers to navigate 240 miles of waterways while immersing themselves in the beauty of nature stretching from the Bay of Quinte in Eastern Ontario to the eastern tip of Lake Simcoe.The newly established base in Peterborough, Ontario, on the Otonabee River, ensures convenient access to the Trent-Severn Waterway. Peterborough is also home Lock 21, which is a National Historical Site and boasts to be the highest hydraulic lift lock in the world that lifts boats 65 ft. (19.8 meters) above the Trent Canal. The lift lock is considered an engineering marvel that opened to great fanfare in 1904 and is currently operated by Parks Canada. Lock 21 is also home to the new Canadian Canoe Museum, which is set to open in May 2024.Rideau Canal, CanadaOn this sailing, travelers can explore the city while also taking in the natural lakes while sailing on the Rideau Canal in Canada. On this trip, travelers can explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site from Ottawa to Kingston while sailing on luxury houseboat. Guests can relax as they cruise through the natural landscape, picturesque towns, and lively cities. Rates start at $2,283 for a 7-night sailing.European SailingsLe Boat is currently offering booking incentives through the end of the month for European boat rental experiences. Below are a few examples of European trips with Le Boat:.Lot, FranceGuests can explore the Lot River with its tree-lined shores, medieval hilltop towns, and vineyards. Guests can enjoy outdoor activities like cycling, swimming, and fishing, complemented by fine dining and historic châteaux sightseeing. Rates for a 7-night sailing starts at $999..Burgundy Franche Comté, FranceTravelers can immerse themselves in the heart of Burgundy, which is known for its fine wines and gourmet cuisine as they sail across the Saône River while exploring lush vineyards and quiet villages. Rates start at $919 for a 7-night sailing..Aquitaine, FranceDiscover the gastronomic delights of sunny Aquitaine, famous for its wines and cuisine. On this itinerary, travelers cruise along the Canal Latéral à la Garonne and the River Baïse as they pass through meadows, orchards, and medieval villages. Guests can relax as they sip wine in the warm sunshine with family and friends while soaking in the vistas that surround them. Rates start at $879 for a 7-nights sailing..Shannon and Erne, IrelandExplore the unique character of central Ireland along the River Shannon. As guests sail along the river, they can enjoy fishing, golfing, and cycling on the towpath. In addition, travelers can visit villages, medieval churches, and pubs for a relaxing and immersive experience along the route. Rates for a 7-night sailing start at $569.Le Boat is currently offering booking discounts, for more information go to .Media Contact: Arnelle Kendall: (562) 789-8286 or email: ...About Le BoatLe Boat, a leader in boat rental holidays in Europe, has more than 55 years of experience in the industry. With 950 boats stationed at a network of over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 32 boats available for rental on Ontario's UNESCO Rideau Canal. With no boat licence or previous boating experience required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people), and travelers can choose a 3-6 night short boating break or a 7-10+ night holiday. Le Boat's luxury Horizon Cruiser boat rentals come with bow and stern thrusters, fully equipped kitchens, fresh linens and bedding, a top deck sun deck with lounge area, BBQ hot plate & much more! Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered company. For more information visit or or call 1-800-734-5491.

Arnelle Kendall

Arnelle Kendall International

+1 561-789-8386

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

Instagram