The Standard Fluids Corporation's SFTM1230 Fire Protection Fluid Receives FM Approval

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Standard Fluids Corporation is excited to announce FM approval of its Standard Fluids SFTM1230 Fire Protection Fluid as of December 18, 2023.

- Luis GonzalezMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Standard Fluids Corporation is excited to announce FM approval of its Standard Fluids SFTM1230 Fire Protection Fluid as of December 18, 2023. With both FM approval and UL Component Recognition of its debut product, Standard Fluids is proud to offer a solution customers can count on for high performance and exceptional quality from a team of long-standing and well-respected industry experts.The team debuted the company internationally and domestically in October and November in Saudi Arabia and Washington, D.C. Its appearance on the scene garnered excitement and relief from many key industry customers who have been scrambling for a high-quality solution with the recent gap in the engineered chemicals market for fire protection.“Anticipation has been building since our launch,” Standard Fluids President Luis Gonzalez said.“People need a solution, and they need it soon. We have been working tirelessly to implement our strategy to roll out SF 1230 fluid to customers at the first of the year, and I am proud to say that we have met each and every benchmark we have set. We are on track to get product to customers in early 2024.”Gonzalez noted that with FM approval in addition to UL recognition, customers will receive unmatched quality control with each shipment. He added that the team looks forward to working with customers from OEMs to end users and serving customers in the industries of aviation, energy, oil and gas, transportation, data centers, and industrial.Having taken every opportunity to raise the standards for its products, starting with SF 1230 fluid, Gonzalez ensures that testing methods developed for SF 1230 fluid are fully compliant with key industry standards such as NFPA 2001 and ISO 14520. Further, Standard Fluids Corporation subjects all batches of chemical fluid products to rigorous testing performed by a certified, independent, U.S.-based ISO 9001 laboratory.The Standard Fluids leadership team includes Gonzalez, Vice President Rory Quirk, International Operations Director Kelvin Cabrera, and North American Operations Director Mark Smith. Paul Rivers, Standard Fluids Senior Advisor, and John Owens, Senior Consultant, are on hand for technical resources at all times.“We are looking forward to serving the customers who were left wringing their hands and not knowing where to go when 3M exited the market,“ Gonzalez said.“We are following our strategy, taking the necessary steps to provide SF 1230 fluid and our Standard Fluids engineered chemicals to the global markets we have been serving from the same team that they have come to know for several decades.”An Experienced Team of Industry ExpertsGonzalez noted that customers value the credibility, transparency, and experience the Standard Fluids team brings to the table.“Our team's experience and credibility in the industry are second to none. Our engineered fluids are available from a globally respected team with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” he said.“We have a team of folks which includes those who invented the technology leading to our SF-Engineered Fluids, including our SF 1230 fluid offering. The team developed this business globally – so they are already trusted and experienced. Adding to this, our products were invented in the U.S. by members of our team. We want people to know they can continue to trust the quality of our product and the dedication of our team to exceed their expectations as they have for decades.”The Standard Fluids team is comprised of experts who have long been in the industry and whom people know and trust. Their experience represents the specialty fields of fire protection engineering, fire suppression, chemical engineering, and telecommunications. Each member of the team has played an essential role in establishing industry norms, and each understands what it takes to supply materials that satisfy customer demands around safety, performance and sustainability. Our technical guidance stems from the laboratory to the field, through final delivery to meet customer demands.Rivers, with more than 45 years in the fire protection industry and Owens, with over 40 years, were lead inventors for the very successful and recently discontinued 3MTM NovecTM 1230 Fire Protection Fluid product. Gonzalez has 40 years in the fire protection industry, and Quirk is an accomplished international entrepreneur with 20 years of experience working in China, Asia, MEA and the U.S. markets. Smith has been a leader in the fire protection industry for more than 25 years and is coordinating sales and marketing opportunities for key accounts and associations primarily based in North America. With over 20 years of experience in telecommunications, manufacturing, and the pharmaceutical industries, Cabrera is leading international operations on fire suppression, heat transfer, and precision cleaning applications focused on the data center, telecommunications, and manufacturing markets.The Mission of Standard FluidsStandard Fluids' mission is to supply the global marketplace with environmentally sustainable fluorinated fluids that meet or exceed current product offerings. The team is driven by its commitment to efficiently provide a competitively priced solution with the highest standards. To learn more about The Standard Fluids Corporation, contact the team at ... or visit our website at .

Elizabeth Denham

Standard Fluids

+1 251-207-1034

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram