Flash Motors Nano Elite Debuts At CES 2024 In Las Vegas

Ready to elevate your travel experience with a major upgrade?

Flash Motors unveiled its Nano Elite next-generation electric scooter controllers at this year's CES trade show.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 11, the Flash Motors Nano Elite series debuted at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 trade fair.For people who want to enjoy the advantages of AI but can't let go of the electric scooter that has been their partner for years, Flash Motors has designed an ideal solution: Instantly upgrade installing one of the startup's newest electric scooter controllers.This set of next-generation controllers can augment any e-scooter with the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Each can help push the ride's capabilities to the limits without compromising safety or the scooter's longevity.They have plug-and-play functionality, so installation is quick and easy. With auto-tune technology, the controller will constantly fine-tune the settings as it learns more about the user.Elevate the ride by taking complete control of each aspect via customized programming: acceleration rate, speed limits, torque level, etc. Utilizing a microtechnology scooter system, the Flash Motors Nano Elite could even drive for the user once it gathers enough data.Enjoy the perks only common in newer electric scooter models, such as regenerative braking that conserves energy every time it decelerates. In addition, the controller is lightweight and portable, so the user can bring it in case there's a usable e-scooter where they are going.Choose From the Most Suitable Nano EliteThe $650 X3K is the most basic of the three Flash Motors Nano Elite, designed for everyday use with a maximum power of 4,500W. It is compact and lightweight yet provides top-notch temperature and overcurrent safeguards with its IP54 class enclosure.With a max output of 14,000W, the $950 X5K perfectly balances power and versatility. Equipped with 8AWG XT150 phase wires and 10AWG XT90 battery wires, it maximizes transmission efficiency and operational flexibility.For users who love challenging rough terrains with electric scooter, the $1,250 X28K is the most ideal model. It can excel under the most demanding conditions with its 28,000W power limit and 600A max phase current.

550A Flash motor controllers