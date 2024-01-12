Kindred Homes To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Kentsdale Farms On January 25Th, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DESOTO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kindred Homes is excited to invite you to the Grand Opening Event of our latest development, Kentsdale Farms , on January 25th, 2024. This occasion provides an exclusive chance for everyone to explore our new model home and a selection of spectacular, ready-to-move-in homes.The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 25th, from 11am to 2pm at 974 Richard Pittmon Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115. Kindred Homes extends a warm invitation to the public and real estate professionals to join us for a complimentary lunch, tour our newly built homes, and enter a giveaway for Dallas Stars game tickets, a $300 gift card for Omni Dallas Spa, and a Nespresso Machine. Additionally, we will be introducing our new realtor program to all the real estate professionals present.The Kentsdale Farms model home, conveniently located at 974 Richard Pittmon Dr, DeSoto, TX 75115, is open from 10am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday, and from 12pm to 6pm on Wednesday and Sunday. The community will adhere to its regular opening hours on the event day. Todd Miller, DFW Regional President of Kindred Homes, expressed:“It's our pleasure to commence the grand opening of our most recent community. The day promises a fun-filled experience and a chance for community members and realtors to inspect our new, top-quality homes.”The community boasts expansive home designs with options for 3-5 bedrooms, 2-4 bathrooms, and living spaces spanning 2,435-3,823 square feet. Prospective homeowners have the freedom to select from a range of floor plans and numerous striking exterior designs. With the contemporary family in mind, these homes are built on attractive lots and feature energy-efficient designs, functional living spaces, and modern kitchens.DeSoto, located in Dallas County, complements the opulence of Kentsdale Farms perfectly. The city has diverse attractions like Joe Pool or Mountain Creek Lake for outdoor lovers, a variety of dining options, and is in close proximity to the major metropolis of Dallas.Furthermore, downtown Dallas is just a 20-minute drive from DeSoto, reducing commuting time and allowing residents to spend more time with their families. "Kentsdale Farms is an ideal community for all age groups," says Miller. "DeSoto is a fantastic place to live, with excellent local facilities, a strong education system, and a wealth of activities for young families."For further details about Kindred Homes and Kentsdale Farms, visit or call 817-670-9699. With its upscale amenities and prime location, Kentsdale Farms is the perfect place to make your home!About Kindred Homes:Kindred Homes was founded in 2009 on the premise of helping homebuyers“build their idea of home”. Kindred Homes is a partnership of Terry Horton, Trent Horton, Todd Miller, and Glen Bellinger. All partners have a deep history and passion for the home building industry. Kindred Homes is positioned as a leader in the Texas homebuilding market with a focus on the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. They know buying a home is often the most significant purchase an individual or family will make, and they strive to design and build homes for a lifetime of memories. The idea of family is an integral part of the company culture as Kindred Homes strives to build our customers a home from our family to yours.

