Army's Northern Command Chief Reviews Operational Plan For 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Jammu, Jan 13 (IANS) India Army's Northern command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday visited forward areas in the Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness in light of the prevailing security situation.

Army officials said that reviewing the complete pattern of terrorism, he underscored the need for a deep understanding of the evolving landscape and also outlined the 'Strat 24' for operational focus in 2024 to defeat the inimical designs of the adversary and sponsored terrorists.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also chaired a security review meeting wherein, he appreciated the excellent synergy among security forces, JK Police, CRPF, intelligence agencies, and civil administration, official added.

Discussions with DGP R.R. Swain, ADG, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, ADG Anand Jain and IG, CRPF Sanjeev Khirwar took place, contributing to the revitalisation of operations planned for 2024.

All stakeholders assured to work in synergy to achieve the desired end state, eradicating roots of terrorism in the Poonch-Rajouri area, an official added.

The army commander appreciated the outreach by the formation to the people of Rajouri and Poonch, commending them for the noble initiative of adopting Pir Topa as a Model Village under the Sadbhavana project.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also emphasised that this endeavour must integrate the aspirations of the people and provide comprehensive socio-economic development of the village. Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, he also visited a forward post in the Rajouri sector where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of the units deployed along LoC.

He commended the troops for their high levels of morale and round the-clock vigilance to thwart attempts by terrorists to disturb peace in the region. He urged them to continue working with zeal and dedication to ensure stable security environment for the developmental activities to continue at the same pace.

A comprehensive discussion was carried out with the officers of counter-insurgency forces R and D and Ace of Spades Division on the operational dynamics and the prevailing security situation along the LC and the hinterland at HQ CIF (R) and Reasi.

--IANS

gcb/vd