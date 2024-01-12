Cleantech And Climate Change Podcast - Solar Stocks Long Term Bet Has Paid Off And Outperforms Market - Can They Do It Again?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Vancouver, Kelowna, Delta, BC - March 3, 2023 (Investorideas Newswire) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new solar stocks edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

While everyone was buzzing about Bitcoin and EV stocks, solar stocks over the past five years have really turned heads and made serious gains for investors. After getting hit hard by Covid-19 and supply chain issues, they have become some of the really big success stories in the market. Based on most of them beating recent earnings estimates, this sector may continue to shine.

According to a recent article on Tipranks "Steve Cohen, the billionaire Chairman and CEO of global asset management firm Point72, built his fortune using a high-risk/high-reward strategy and he evidently thinks the solar industry is a place to be right now. He recently loaded up on two names operating in the sector, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN ) and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG )

Moving forward for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN ) looking at data from Tipranks - "Based on 10 Wall Street analysts offering 12 month price targets in the last 3 months, the average price target is $40.70 with a high forecast of $65.00 and a low forecast of $31.00. The average price target represents a 71.88% change from the last price of $23.68."

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG ) 5 year price total return is 543.3% according to Finbox .

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH ), according to a recent article in Benzinga, has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 119.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 127.75%.

"If an investor had bought $100 of ENPH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,349.24 February 27, 2023 based on a price of $210.16."

According to Tip Ranks, "Based on 20 Wall Street analysts offering 12 month price targets for Enphase Energy in the last 3 months, the average price target is $303.74 with a high forecast of $365.00 and a low forecast of $250.00. The average price target represents a 43.57% change from the last price of $211.56."

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR ) recently reported earnings and said in their release , "We finished 2022 with a record contracted backlog, a significant pipeline of bookings opportunities, and a strong balance sheet placing us in a position to respond to emerging opportunities," said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. "This momentum is driven by our points of differentiation, including our unique CdTe technology, vertically integrated manufacturing process, domestic production, and commitment to Responsible Solar. We enter this year in a significantly stronger commercial, operational, and financial position, with increased R&D investment, new domestic and international capacity coming online, and a new Series 7 product."

A new solar stock was listed yesterday on the CSE; SolarBank Corporation (CSE: SUNN ). The IPO traded between $1.75 and $2.00 on its opening day, closing yesterday March 2nd a $1.90.

SolarBank is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading solar markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects.

Looking at the past five years solar stocks remind me of the movie, "While You Were Sleeping", with Sandra Bullock. Her character Lucy is in obsessed and in love with a comatose patient, waiting for him to wake up and meanwhile brother, the guy meant to be for her, is right in front of her the whole time.

Sometimes as investors we are like Lucy, waiting for our stocks to wake up and recover, while there is something in front of us even better.

Maybe investors need to fall in love with solar stocks all over again.

Thanks, that's it for today. Do something good for this beautiful planet each and every day.

