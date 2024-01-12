Flora Growth Corp.'S (NASDAQ: FLGC) Management Confident In The Company's Short, Medium, And Long-Term Growth Prospects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Flora just announced the repurchase of $5 million of its outstanding common shares

This repurchase aligns with its overall global expansion plan, and its move to grow its market reach These moves by Flora assure shareholders of the company's commitment to driving shareholder value and exploring various opportunities to do so

On June 16, 2022,

Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC)

announced that its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $5 million of its outstanding common shares. This came in the wake of the expiration of a one-year lockup period for specific shareholders who had acquired shares before the company's Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

While making the announcement, Luis Merchan, Flora's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), noted...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .