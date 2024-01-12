Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Expands Production Capabilities To Support Growing List Of Business-To-Business Clientele

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms; its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology improves the bioavailability, speed of onset, and brain absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients (“API”)

Testing confirms that DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol beverages maintained 93.4% and 78% potency of CBD a full year and two years after production, respectively

Lexaria recently signed two agreements with BevNology LLC, an Atlanta-based company with advanced capabilities that support best-in-class beverage formulations The partnership, which also leverages Lexaria's superior DehydraTECH-CBD nanoemulsification formulation and processing techniques, could make industry-leading beverage products a reality for many brands



In this year's letter to shareholders,

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

Chair and CEO Chris Bunka acclaimed the company's research and development achievements which had resulted in remarkable stability of DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") beverages. One year after production, Bunka wrote,"bottled consumer beverage contained a remarkable 93.4% potency of CBD. We also showed less than 1% variability of CBD potency within the beverage, a concept of critical importance when delivering drugs in an aqueous solution"

The latest data from stability testing undertaken 25 months after initial bottling show the product had higher variability but still retained an average 78% of originally formulated CBD. Additionally, the microbiologic purity and cleanliness of the product surpassed all requirements 25 months after

