Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Dehydratech(TM) Technology Enhances Bioavailability Of Orally Administered Apis

Lexaria is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms

The company has developed the patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology that significantly improves the bioavailability of orally administered pharmaceuticals and therapeutics

Bioavailability is the fraction of a drug that reaches the site of action or systemic circulation

While drugs delivered intravenously are 100% bioavailable, drugs that have any other route of administration, such as oral, have reduced bioavailability DehydraTECH enhances the bioavailability of APIs, in part, by bypassing first-pass liver processing

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

has built a reputation as a developer of drug delivery platforms, the most notable of which is the patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. DehydraTECH is a formulation and dehydration processing method that modifies how the body detects and absorbs drugs, solving a glaring problem that has long affected orally administered drugs: low bioavailability.



Bioavailability indicates the fraction or rate of the initial dose of a drug that is successfully made available to the site of action or systemic circulation (blood supply to all body tissues) from where target organs can readily access.“Intravenous dosing is considered 100% bioavailable since the drug is...

