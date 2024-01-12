Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Dehydratech(TM) Licensee Expands Manufacturing Agreements To Include Europe, Japan, And South Africa

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) enhancement technology targets key market segments including nicotine replacement, CBD, cardiovascular and antiviral drugs, human hormones, and PDE5 inhibitors

DehydraTECH-enabled drug and consumer products provide faster delivery times, increased bioavailability, increased brain absorption, improved drug potency, lower administration costs, and mask unwanted tastes The global CBD market was valued at $5.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, resulting in a revenue forecast of $22.05 billion by 2030

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced that Boldt Runners Corporation, licensee of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and owner of the Cannadips Brand, has expanded its manufacturing agreements to include Europe, Japan, and South Africa. Cannadips CBD dip pouches are the leading cannabidiol (“CBD”) pouch in the United States. They are a tobacco-free and nicotine-free dip alternative that provides an effective way for consumers to enjoy CBD. Cannadips is sold in over 6,500 retail locations across the United States, including direct-to-consumer online purchases ( ).



Every tin of Cannadips product features DehydraTECH enhancement technology and results from longstanding collaboration and product design."We are delighted with the expansion of the Cannadips brand outside of the USA. We continue to work with the Cannadips team on the infusion of...

