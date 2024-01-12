(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. expects the upcoming

human

nicotine study to produce evidence that its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology can enhance oral-tissue absorption with reduced negative experiences

Data collected from animal study NIC-A21-1 showed that DehydraTECH enhanced oral nicotine pouches delivered peak nicotine levels in the bloodstream of animals 10x to 20x faster than the control

The global nicotine pouches market was valued at $2.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $21.84 billion by 2027, being one of the fastest growing segments in the nicotine industry Lexaria's pipeline addresses serious unmet patient or consumer needs with greater market potential, addressing multiple mainstream applications in cannabinoids, oral nicotine, antiviral therapies, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, and other APIs

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced the pending start of an upcoming human nicotine study, NIC-H22-1. The company expects to evidence that processing purified nicotine with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology leads to enhanced oral-tissue absorption and reduced negative experiences. NIC-H22-1 is a minimum 36-person human pharmacokinetic randomized, double-blind, cross-over study comparing DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch performance to existing brands currently on the market, including ON! and Zyn ( ).



The study's primary objective is the objective data collection from blood samples that will evidence Tmax, Cmax, and AUC. Other study objectives include extensive subjective evaluations related to complaints of throat burn, user experience, and more. The nicotine test article ingredient manufacturing and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire (CBDW) is a specialized information provider focused on (1) reporting CBD-related news and updates, (2) releasing

CBDNewsBreaks

crafted to keep investors abreast of the latest and greatest in the CBD market, (3) refining and enhancing corporate press releases, (4) delivering end-to-end distribution and social media services to client-partners and (5) constructing effective corporate communication solutions based on the unique requirements of CBD companies. CBDW is exclusively positioned in the burgeoning CBD sector with a proven team of journalists and researchers working to deliver high quality content to an expansive target audience of investors, consumers and industry news outlets. Our dissemination network of over 5,000 downstream distribution points allows us to deliver unparalleled reach, visibility and recognition to companies operating in both cannabidiol and the wider cannabis space. CBDWire (CBDW) is where CBD news, content and information converge.

To receive instant SMS alerts, text CBDWire to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:



Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW?

Ask Our Editor

CBDWire (CBDW)

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

CBDWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .