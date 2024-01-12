(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) has 26 granted patents worldwide, including four in Japan

Lexaria stands to gain substantial revenue through the licensing of DehydraTECH technology across minimum quarterly payments for license use by Premier and royalties for products sold By 2028, the CBD market is expected to reach US$47.22 billion, driven by increased demand for CBD use in health and wellness

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms and developer of the patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology for the delivery of fat-soluble molecules and drugs, has announced that Japanese Licensee, Premier Wellness Science Co., Ltd., has officially launched the first generation of its new cannabidiol (“CBD”) products under the brand,“Ko,” on July 21, 2022, for the Japanese consumer market ( ). The exclusive rights between Premier and Lexaria are subject to two previously issued licenses for using DehydraTECH technology in Japan for non-pharmaceutical cannabinoid products. As of July 28, 2022, Lexaria has been granted 26 patents worldwide.

Under the terms of the license agreement with Lexaria, Premier purchased rights to the company's DehydraTECH technology for use in the non-pharmaceutical market for CBD and hemp ingredients in oral liquid and non-liquid product forms, including topical, hair-care, lip-care, and...

