Lexaria just completed dosing for its HYPER H21-4 human clinical study that dosed 64 patients aged between 40 and 70 with measured elevated blood pressure, stage 1 and stage 2 hypertension

HYPER-H21-4, Lexaria's most ambitious hypertension clinical study yet, builds on the success of HYPER-H21-1 and HYPER-H21-2, both completed in 2021

It explores the use of the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology in the potential treatment of hypertension Lexaria is confident that the additional data sets collected over the course of the study will lead to supplementary applications for DehydraTECH while providing valuable additional insights into the long-term health benefits of this compound that might otherwise remain undetected

In November 2021,

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

announced its most ambitious hypertension study yet, HYPER-H21-4. The goal of the study, according to Lexaria's Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Chris Bunka, was to“Support the company's goals related to pursuit of regulatory approvals for DehydraTECH-CBD for potential use as a treatment for high blood pressure,” ( ).



At the close of the year, Lexaria received independent Review Board (“IRB”) approval ahead of schedule, which marked a significant milestone for the company. It would set the stage for the commencement of the study in the year 2022 while allowing Lexaria to explore the full potential of its...

