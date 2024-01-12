Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Enters Four Partnerships, Boosts 'Revenue Picture'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced partnerships with Premier Wellness Science Co., BevNology, AnodGen Bioceuticals, and Valcon Medical A/S

According to coverage by Zacks Small-Cap Research, who value Lexaria at $15 per share, the most impactful of these partnerships is with Premier because the company is expected to start paying license fees in early September

In a June 7 Fireside Chat, Lexaria Chair and CEO Chris Bunka disclosed that the company is capitalizing on partnerships with“national players in different areas of the world” to improve its“revenue picture” and offset its cash burn In the longer term, the company is targeting milestone payments from large national and international consumer companies and pharmaceutical organizations

In a June 7 Fireside Chat hosted by John D. Vandermosten, CFA, of Zacks Small-Cap Research (“SCR”),

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

Chair and CEO Chris Bunka expressed hope that the then-ongoing negotiations with“national players in different areas of the world” would yield contracts that would significantly improve its revenue ( ). The negotiations led to separate announcements that form the basis of Zacks SCR's latest coverage of the company, who value Lexaria at $15 per share ( ).

“Lexaria experienced a substantial amount of activity on both the drug development front and in closing agreements with partners since the end of the fiscal second quarter,” Zacks notes in its coverage ( ).“The company announced four material partnerships in June that will provide...

