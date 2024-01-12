Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Finalizes Merger With Pointward, Inc. For Channel Activation And Customer Engagement Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Digital engagement company Electronic Servitor Publication Network has assembled a strong portfolio of technology by its recent merger with Pointward, an IP holding company, and acquisition of key assets from PhiTech Management LLC, an engagement technology company

XESP's acquisitions greatly enhance the company's workflows and represent significant value for channel partners and customers The company's Digital Engagement Engine(TM) combines automation, unique data management, and a modern workflow built on a microservices architecture, to achieve significantly greater reach and lift for clients looking to engage with target markets more effectively

Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP)

is a digital engagement company, using advanced technologies to ensure that client companies drive growth with real connections to target markets. The company recently announced the finalization of its merger with Pointward Inc., a Delaware intellectual property holding company, for its channel activation and customer engagement assets. Along with XESP's purchase of advanced technologies from PhiTech Management LLC, the company has assembled a powerful portfolio of customer engagement capabilities, positioning XESP as a market leader in the digital engagement space ( ).

In the case of Pointward, their intellectual property includes proven models, methods, protocols, tools, and technologies, designed to identify audience segments and engage each segment with customized content to create relevant, one-to-one digital relationship pathways in both highly regulated and...

