Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) On Promising Path To Address Unmet ASD Needs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms.“While ASD is not uncommon, there are no pharmaceutical treatments approved to treat the disorder, only to manage the symptoms – which creates an unmet need in the industry... PaxMedica is on a mission to help, reduce and modulate some of the more challenging aspects of ASD. The company hopes to enable people with autism to integrate their behavior with others more successfully and improve their quality of life,” a recent article reads. The company recently released a Fireside Chat video with its Chairman and CEO Howard Weisman in which Weisman shared important updates and achievements in the company's pipeline, including ASD, underscoring the commitment to groundbreaking therapies and transformative solutions.“PaxMedica plans to continue into 2024 with the momentum it has gained... The company is on a promising path to address the unmet medical needs associated with ASD, bringing hope to millions.”

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and human African trypanosomiasis (“HAT”). Its portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. The company is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101-an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of its efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. PaxMedica's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions. For more information about the company, visit .

